28/10/2021

Tipperary Parkinson's Association branch has a full calendar of events lined up

Sheelagh Chadwick: Continues Nenagh branch's weekly exercise and singing programme in Nenagh Pastoral Centre

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles Support Group of Tipperary Parkinson’s branch kicks off their monthly activities on Thursday, November 4, in Thurles Order of Malta Centre, Boheravoon, with a singsong and chat from 2pm until 4pm. Please note the change of meeting area.

Thurles Support Group will meet the first Thursday of the month and in December the speech therapist will give a talk.

In January after the Christmas festivities Mary restarts on Thursday, January 6, with a singsong again to keep the vocal chords in tune and on Thursday, February 2, Mags Richardson, Parkinson’s nurse specialist will be in attendance. On Thursday, March 3, the occupational therapist will be present.

Nenagh Support Group continues its weekly exercise and singing programme with occupational therapist Marion Slattery and musical director Sheelagh Chadwick in the Pastoral Centre, Church Road, from 2pm until 4pm.

Then the most important event is the cuppa and chat among the members. Watch this space for details of our Christmas lunch which is being organised.

At the Clonmel Support Group, Mary Finnegan resumes on Tuesday, November 2, for a chat and a cuppa to catch up on past 18th months. Life goes on and after a year of total lockdown, people feel the need for “normal”.

Meetings will commence in Hotel Minella from 10.30am to 12.20pm. It is envisaged that the meeting will be more of a gathering, a tea/coffee morning, an exchange of happenings and a sharing of experiences, Drop in and enjoy a chat.

Mary has also arranged that the Christmas lunch will take place on Tuesday, December 7, at pm in Hotel Minella.

A special note to all newly diagnosed patients: please feel free to come to any of the above support group meetings and see if you would like to become part of our group.

