Search

29/10/2021

Nenagh Women to Abseil 190ft on Saturday in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Charity

Abseiling

Mary Lynch is to abseil 190ft down the Generator Skyview Tower this weekend

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Nenagh local Mary Lynch is to abseil 190ft in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) this Saturday.

The Generator Skyview Tower Halloween Abseil will take place in Smithfield, Dublin.

According to Ms Lynch, who is 71 years of age said: 

"Well, for me now, and I am not a very brave person but for me, getting to the top of wherever we are is harder than getting down," said Ms Lynch

According to the IMNDA website, Saturday's event is a "never been done before challenge."

Participants must climb 244 steps,16 flights to get to the top, where they abseil down 190ft.

"I think coming down from that tower is going to be different, but I think once we get up there, I think we will surely get down," said Ms Lynch. 

Ms Lynch and her family are originally from Cork. 

They became involved in fundraising for MND after their mother passed away from the disease in 1993. 

"We didn't know much about Motor Neurone Disease at the time, and so my family down there, especially my sisters, started to do fundraising, smaller things, which were not small at the time like tea mornings, raffles, you know things like that. 

Then six years ago, it came up that they were doing an abseil from Croke Park," said Ms Lynch.

This is Ms Lynch's third abseil, with the first two in 2015 and 2019 in Croke Park. 

It was Mary and her sister who took part in her first abseiling event six years ago.

She took part in her last event with her niece Julie Twomey, who will also take part this Saturday. 

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is an incurable and progressive neurological disease. 

The disease attacks nerves in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle weakness and wasting. 

MND is also called Lou Gehrig Disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a type of MND. 

"We are doing this because Motor Neurone Disease- it's such a horrible disease. Its incurable, progressive condition affects your everyday living like walking, talking and even swallowing," said Ms Lynch.

According to IMNDA, around 420 people in Ireland live with MND, with approximately 150 are people diagnosed every year.  

Mary says that she and her family raise money for the IMNDA because of their work to support people living with MND and their families. 

"It's very important. 80% of their funds are from fundraising and donations, so we just feel it is so important to get involved and get something toward such a great cause," she said.   

You can donate to Mary's fundraiser on her iDonate page.

The fundraising page will be available until November 30. 

BIG INTERVIEW: Rapper and MC Hazey Haze on what creativity is all about

Cathal O'Reilly's interview in this week's Nationalist

Drom & Inch GAA club notes

OPINION: 'Easy to forget people will suffer from other illnesses in midst of pandemic'

Article in this week's Tipperary Star

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media