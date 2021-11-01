Support for bereaved parents in Tipperary

National organisation, Anam Cara has resumed their face to face meetings, supporting parents who are sadly bereaved. Regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death, Anam Cara offer free peer to peer support meetings monthly, both face to face and online.
On Monday 15 November 15 , they will host a support meeting in the Horse & Jockey Thurles @ 7:15pm. They would welcome any bereaved parent seeking compassion, support and information to help on the journey following the death of a son or daughter. Each Anam Cara group is co-facilitated by an Anam Cara volunteer parent and a professional facilitator.
As one parent who attends the meetings commented “who else can really understand what I am going through only another parent whose child has died”.
Registration is required to attend the meeting on Monday November 15. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the Tipperary area and surrounds to contact them to register for this free event. Anam Cara can be contacted on 01 4045378 or by email info@anamcara.ie
