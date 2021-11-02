Meeting to be held on Waller's Lot Issues
The Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District has agreed to hold a meeting with the community in Waller’s Lot, Cashel, over “unsavoury behaviour” in the area.
Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Roger Kennedy raised the issue of “unsociable and unsavoury behaviour” at a recent meeting of the Municipal District.
He asked the council to organise a meeting of the community stakeholders such as businesses, residents and the gardai.
A meeting was previously held in 2017, which Cllr Kennedy said had been helpful to improving the situation.
“It was beneficial, and things have improved greatly,” said Cllr Kennedy.
However, he said the situation has worsened since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.
Fine Gael’s Cllr Declan Burgess thanked Cllr Kennedy for raising the matter and echoed his concern about the worsening situation.
“The issues are still there. They haven’t gone away, and they are getting steadily worse,” Cllr Burgess said at the meeting.
