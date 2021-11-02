WATCH: Highlights of the 50th Feile na nGael in Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium hosted the 5oth Feile na nGael competition last weekend in what was a very successful weekend as clubs from all over the country travelled to participate.
See below the highlights of the event as well as the action from Division 1 & 2, with some Tipperary clubs captured on camera with interviews and reaction. See videos below
The grass, the ground, the goals! 50 years of Féile na nGael were celebrated with games on the ground where the first Féile was held - Semple Stadium. Here's a look at the Division 1 action #GAA #Féile pic.twitter.com/6ZwesQ8PCP— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 1, 2021
50 years on, it's still going strong. Semple Stadium welcomed teams from across the Country to take part in a very special day of Féile na nGael games to mark its 50th anniversary. Here's a round up of the Division 2 #GAA #Féile50 pic.twitter.com/bZcoI8Vu6p— The GAA (@officialgaa) November 1, 2021
First three home in the Women's Munster Senior Cross Country Championships on Sunday last. Ciara O Neill Clonmel AC, Aoife Cooke Eagle AC and Shona Heaslip Riocht AC,
