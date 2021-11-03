Intermediate camogie championship semi-final round-up

Knockavilla Kickhams 0-16

Kilruane McDonaghs 0-12



Knockavilla Kickhams and Kilruane McDonaghs met at the County Camogie Grounds last Saturday in what was expected to be a cut and dry affair for Kickhams, who have won every game in the tournament so far.

For the most part the rain held off and the pitch was in ideal condition for the end of October. However, Kilruane had not read the memo, and opened the scoring, with both teams at 5 points all at the first water break. Knockavilla pulled ahead at half time with 8 points to 6, relying heavily on the free-taking abilities of Eimear Heffernan.

The second half was also an extremely tight affair. Both teams played sweepers, producing a low scoring defensive game. Kilruane converted a free before full time to draw the game at 11 points each, bringing the game to extra-time.

Unfortunately for Kilruane, Laura Shinners went off injured in extra time, giving Knockavilla’s Caoimhe McCarthy the opportunity to open up the game. Knockavilla scored 4 points in a row putting a distance between them and Kilruane for the first time in the match. Kilruane had no response and the game ended on Kickhams 0.16 Kilruane 0.12.

A tense, nail-biting game, which will give Knockavilla food for thought going into the Intermediate Championship Final where they meet Shannon Rovers.



Teams and Scorers:

Knockavilla: Sheena Ryan, Ellie Hadnett, Megan McCormack, Leonie Farrell, Sinead Furlong, Beth Ryan, Holly Fitzgerald, Caoimhe McCarthy, (3 points) Niamh Slattery, Ereena Fryday (2 points), Eimear Gleeson, Ellen Browne, Eimear Heffernan (11points, 10 from frees), Sarah Mae Crosse, Caoimhe McCormack

Subs: Sarah Ryan, Emma Ryan, Emma O’Mara

Kilruane: Aine Spain, Tara Lyllis, Emma Cleary, Anna Mulcahy, Leanne Gould, Laura Shinners, Shauna Heffernan, Mary Walsh, Shauna Tooher, Sophie Whelan, Roisin Cahill, Lisa Cahill, Amy Quinlisk, Lianne O’Kelly, Marie Ryan.





Shannon Rovers 0-14

Borris-Ileigh 1-10

Borris-Ileigh got off to a good start with two early points. Julieanne Bourke was in super form and dominating proceedings. Shannon Rovers slowly got to grips with Borrisoleigh’s sweeper system and were level at four points each when an Aoife Moloughney point got the ‘Rovers’ the lead. Aoife Moloughney inspired Shannon Rovers to a 0-09 to 0-06 lead at halftime.

Shannon Rovers were still 12 points to Borris 9 points on 49 minutes at which point Borris-Ileigh began a revival. At 13 points to 10 points, Borrisoleigh’s Tara Mockler scored a crucial goal to level the game. Aine Slattery’s long puckouts were a feature in this game and from a long puckout Shannon Rovers won a free which Aoife Moloughney pointed to win a County Final spot for the second year running.

Borris-Ileigh were without their County Senior star Nicole Walsh and went so close but Shannon Rovers were also down their young scorer Celine Guinan through injury. Sabrina Larkin starred at fullback for Shannon Rovers showing tremendous experience especially in the first half. Knockavilla and Shannon Rovers meet in the County final pencilled in for November 14th.

Teams and Scorers:



Shannon Rovers: Aine Slattery, Stephanie o Sullivan, Sabrina Larkin, Aine Leenane, Niamh Franks, Emer Fogarty, Frances Bugler, Gillian McKenna, Ciara Cleary, Aine Cleary, Laura Leenane, Anna Harding, Emma Darcy, Aoife Moloughney, Paula Hannigan.

Subs Used: Sarah Leenane.

Borris-Ileigh: Mary Bradshaw, Emma Galvin, Niamh McGrath, Kate Delaney, Avril Ryan, Julieanne Bourke (0-04), Emma Kelly, Jane Delaney, Tara Mockler, Emma Doolan, Aedin Hogan (0-04), Dani Ryan (1-01), Aoife Ryan (0-01), Noirin Stapleton, Ciara Doolan, Subs Used: Kellie Healy.

FBD Insurance Intermediate Plate Final

Newport / Ballinahinch 2-10 Cahir 0-11

Cahir got off to a super start with two Carol Casey points followed by Roisin Howard points, one from play and another from a free.

Newport opened their scoring with points by Emma Flanagan and Ciara Ryan point followed by two Cahir frees by the energetic Rosin Howard at midfield for Cahir.

Newport then had a purple patch with a goal struck to the corner past Cahir’s super goalie Orla McEniry. Further Newport points from Clara Collins and Keeley Lenihan brought them right back into this game. Clara Collins made some long runs into the Cahir defence causing trouble. Roisin Howard scored another super point and the sides went in at halftime Cahir 0-08 to Newports 1-07.

Newport brought Keeley Lenihan outfield when against the wind from her full forward position. In the 3rd quarter Cahir really got on top with several waves of attack. They drew level at 0-10 to 1-07 and had Anna Downey winning at midfield and Rosin Howard and Carol Casey scoring up front.

A missed free and 45m were followed by a great save by Elizabeth Allen in the Newport goal as Newport held out.

Abbie Lenihan then got inside the Cahir defence to crash the crucial 2nd goal to the Cahir net. Roisin Howard narrowed the gap but two more Ciara Ryan points for Newport . Ballinahinch saw them win this Plate competition.

FBD Insurance Junior B Co. Semi Final.

Lorrha 2-14

Gortnahoe 3-06

Lorrha got off the a great start leading by 0-03 to 0-02 at the 1st water break after playing against the wind.

However, a Gortnahoe goal put them in front in the second quarter. The halftime score was Lorrha 0-07 to Gortnahoe’s 1-04, level.

There was a torrential downpour at the start of the second half. Second half goals from Hazel Reddan and Celine Cleary put Lorrha in the driving seat with county senior Clodagh McIntyre scoring some important points from play also.

Lorrha, under the management of Ken Hogan and assisted by Aidan McIntyre and Mark Houlihan head into their 5th Junior B County Final and will dearly like to make the breakthrough.

However, They will face the winners of the postponed Moycarkey v Portroe semifinal. Moycarkey were convincing winners of the Summer Junior B League but Portroe ran them close earlier this season.

Junior B2 Semifinals

Silvermines 0-11

Clonoulty 0-05

The sides were level at 0-04 each after Clonoulty played with the 1st half wind assistance. Second half points from Rebecca Forde, Sarah Murray (2), Dearbhla Slattery (0-03, 2f) and Capoimhe Carey sealed a County Final spot for the ‘Mines’.



Cashel 2-10

Toomevara 2-04

Toome led by 1-03 to 1-02 after playing with the 1st half wind, but Cashel took control up in Drombane in the second half holding Toome to a solitary goal while adding 1-08 to their tally.