Tipperary vaccine booster campaign for over 60s to start this Friday

UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams are stepping up the Covid-19 immunisation effort in the Mid-West from this Friday, November 5th, when they begin delivering ‘Booster’ vaccines to fully vaccinated people in the 60-69 age group.

People aged 60-69 in the Mid-West will be notified by text message about their booster appointments. The first clinics for this cohort are being scheduled this Friday at the Covid-19 vaccination centres in Limerick Racecourse and the Ennis West County Hotel, and at all three Mid-West area vaccination centres (Limerick, Ennis and the Nenagh Abbey Court Hotel) on Saturday.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended a minimum time period of six months to have elapsed since the date of Dose 2 delivery before the Booster dose is offered. Booster dose appointments, scheduled from the information on the vaccination register, will be offered first to older people with the earliest Dose 2 delivery dates.

Regardless of which Covid-19 vaccine course people had previously, they will be offered a single Booster dose of mRNA vaccine.

Also this week, the UL Hospitals Group vaccination team is preparing to offer booster vaccine doses to healthcare workers across the region in the coming days. This is part of the national campaign to deliver booster doses to approximately 300,000 people across the State, aged under 60 years, who are identified as healthcare workers on the Covax online vaccination portal.

Healthcare workers in the Mid-West will receive a scheduled appointment to receive a Booster vaccine dose at one of the region’s three Covid-19 vaccination centres. Booster clinics for healthcare workers are scheduled to get under way in all three vaccination centres in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh, in the coming days.

"It's very welcome that the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for healthcare workers will be finalised in the coming days," said UL Hospitals Group Chief Operations Officer, Noreen Spillane. "Vaccination has been a hugely positive contributor to our ability to deliver safe healthcare. Especially now, when high transmission of Covid-19 presents a greater risk to healthcare workers and patients, there is great anticipation for the booster programme among our staff."

Ms Spillane added: "I also encourage all healthcare workers in the Mid-West to get a flu vaccine, at the staff flu vaccine clinics currently running at the Mid-West vaccination centres. Getting a flu vaccine helps to minimise risks to colleagues, patients and their loved ones this winter, as well as contributing towards the UNICEF campaign to immunise children in the developing world against polio."

Separately this coming weekend, UL Hospitals Group vaccinators will be holding walk-in clinics for people aged 12 years and older who have not yet received Dose 1 or Dose 2 vaccines. These clinics are strictly for Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines and should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose.

The clinic will be held in the Abbey Court, Nenagh, on Frdaiy, November 5, from 2pm to 7pm; Limerick Racecourse, Friday, November 5, from 3pm to 7pm, and West County Hotel, ,Ennis, Saturday, November 6, 3pm to 7pm.