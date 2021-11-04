Senator Paul Gavan calls for early completion of rail line upgrade

Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan has called for early completion of the Ballybrophy to Limerick rail line upgrade.

He is asking the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to draw down funding from the Infrastructure Manager Multi-Annual Contract and complete all planned works at the same time.

“All I am asking the Minister to do is to allow for the early drawdown of this funding to complete these works in one go. The piecemeal nature of the upgrade works to date has been slow and frustrating,

We need to see a funding commitment to complete the track relay project next year in a single closure. There is just 8.5 miles of track left to be upgraded to Continuous Welded Rail line between Cloughjordan and Roscrea stations,” said Senator Gavan.

Senator Gavan is also asking for a change in the timetable.

He is asking that another early afternoon departure be added and the route and the late afternoon time be moved until after 5pm.

“For a relatively small cost, you can have a viable commuter service and begin to cut car journeys into and out of Limerick. This would provide better service to towns and villages like Castleconnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan, Roscrea and Ballybrophy,” said Senator Gavan.

Thurles Halloween Festival proves a treat The event took place over last weekend