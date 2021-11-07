Search

Upperchurch impress in big win over Newport

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Upperchurch Drombane 4-18

Newport 1-5

Upperchurch Drombane recorded a facile semi-final victory in Sean Treacy Park this afternoon after dismantling a Newport team who couldn't match their opponents in this FBD Insurance county U19 B football semi-final.

Luke Shanahan was the star of the show with a massive contribution of 2-11 from centre-forward in what was a very commanding and impressive display from the mountain men.

Newport started the match with real confidence with a goal from Dan Ryan and a point from free taker Diarmuid O'Riordan which gave them a 1-1 to 0-2 lead after the first ten minutes, but that was as good as it would get as Upperchurch had too many quality operators around the pitch.

A Tom Purcell goal along with further points from Shanahan and midfield dynamo Sean Ryan gave Upperchurch a very healthy 2-9 to 1-2 lead at the break, and when Tom Ryan goaled two minutes into the second half after a Luke Shanahan free dropped short, it was game over for Newport.

The points flowed at ease for the Church and Shanahan topped off a real tour de force with a beautifully slotted goal with the inside of his right boot as they can now look forward to a final showdown with Cappawhite Gaels in the decider.

