08/11/2021

Lowry criticizes government over lack of school spaces for autistic children

TD Michael Lowry has criticised the Government for its performance on education for Autistic children across the country.

The Tipperary Independent deputy challenged the Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan, in the Dáil to create additional spaces for Autistic children making the transition from Primary to Secondary school.

In response, Minister Madigan defended the Government’s record in the last decade, saying there’s been a 386 percent increase in special class places since 2011, but Deeputy Lowry maintained that there are still children missing out on the education they need.

“Parents want their autistic children to transfer to secondary schools which provide for their educational needs while incorporating the familiarity and security of the friends they made in primary school.

“There is abject failure by the state to provide sufficient places for autistic children when they graduate from primary to secondary school.

“The lack of spaces is a cause confusion and distress amongst these children and their parents.”

