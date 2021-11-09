Referee's confirmed for club football deciders

The referees for the upcoming County Football Finals have been announced this morning
Ardfinnan’s Derek O’Mahony has been given the responsibility of taking charge of this years County Senior Football Final between Loughmore-Castleiney and Clonmel Commercials in Semple Stadium on Sunday week at 2.30.
The Tom Cusack Cup final between Aherlow and Rockwell Rovers will be refereed by Moyle Rover’s Sean Lonergan, while Aherlow's David Grogan will be the man in the middle when Drom & Inch and Grangemockler/Ballyneale take to the field as a curtain raiser to the senior final at 12.30 in the final of the Intermediate Football Championship.
This year’s Junior A Football Final between Ballina and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams will be refereed by Sean Everard of the Moyne-Templetuohy club.
After wins on the road away to Tramore and Waterford Bohemians, Cullen/Lattin under 17 side head for Dublin on Sunday to take on Cherry Orchard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.