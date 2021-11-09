Tipperary adult education projects encouraged to enter STAR awards

AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation is seeking nominations from adult learning projects in Tipperary for the STAR Awards 2022.

The STAR Awards recognise outstanding work in adult learning and give projects the opportunity to promote their excellent work and bring national recognition to learners, staff and organisations.

Age Friendly Roscrea’s 'Care and Connection through Covid' project, which provided an essential service including care packages and health and safety information since March 2020, won in the Health and Wellbeing (small organisation) category in 2021.

To highlight the diverse range of quality adult learning initiatives taking place across the country, AONTAS encourages STAR Award nominations in five categories for 2022:

Health and Wellbeing

Learner Voice

Social Inclusion

Sustainable Development through Education

Third-level Access and Engagement

Two Special Awards will be given for Mitigating Educational Disadvantage through Innovation (during COVID-19), and a European Social Fund Special Recognition Award.

Dr Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS said: “Adult learning programmes have been responsive in meeting the needs of learners and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outstanding level of support that groups have provided to their communities has continued to support participation in adult learning.”

“The STAR Awards recognise this innovation and celebrates learners, educators and staff across the sector. As we look to address the educational inequalities that have been exacerbated during COVID-19, it is so important that we have a space to champion the work of adult learning projects across the island of Ireland.”

Speaking about the awards, Mick Fortune of the Aiséirí Programme –STAR Award winner in the category of Social Inclusion, March 2021 – said: “Both staff and participants are thrilled to have received this award as a recognition of the hard work of all members of the community at such a challenging time.”

Since its inception in 2007, thousands of adult learning initiatives across a wide variety of areas – including increasing educational access for all including those with a disability, supporting positive mental health and as part of addiction recovery – have been recognised through the STAR Awards.

To nominate an adult learning initiative, please visit: https://www.aontas.com/ community/adult-learners- festival/aontas-star-awards. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Monday, November 22, 2021.

Winners will be announced at the STAR Awards ceremony which will take place during the Adult Learners’ Festival 2022 taking place from March 7-11, 2022.