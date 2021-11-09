Weekend GAA Results

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Loughmore Castleiney 1-8 Moyle Rovers 1-7
Clonmel Commercials 2-11 JK Brackens 1-10
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Drom & Inch 0-10 Fethard 0-5
Grangemockler/Ballyneale 3-11 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-7
FBD Insurance CountyJunior A Football Championship Semi-Finals
Ballina 0-12 Thurles Sarsfields 0-7
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-6 Carrick Swans 1-7
FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Championship Semi-Finals
Aherlow 0-17 Killenaule 1-11
Rockwell Rovers 3-7 Éire Óg Annacarty 0-5
FBD Insurance County U/19 Football Championship Semi-Finals
Cappawhite Gaels 4-6 Mullinahone 0-2
Upperchurch Drombane 4-18 Newport 1-5
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Championship Semi-Finals
Moycarkey Borris 4-5 Moyne Templetuohy 1-9
Arravale Rovers 3-14 Cahir 0-13
