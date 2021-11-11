Search

11/11/2021

Miller Shield to be restored as Bonnar looks for talent

Miller Shield to be restored as Bonnar looks for talent

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar is restoring the MIller Shield divisional competition in his search for players for his first year in charge.

Some 80 players from all four divisions will face off over three consecutive weekends which will throw-in from the 20th of November with all games open to the public.

Bonnar has been vocal in his assertions that he will scour the length and breath of the county when looking to assemble his panel and this idea should garner great interest from the Tipperary hurling supporters.

Management teams from the divisions have been assembled and will have the job of putting out hurlers with potential to make the step up for Tipperary, while also looking to gain some divisional pride too.

Speaking about the running of the competition, Bonnar said it was a great opportunity to see talent from across the county competing against one another.

He said; "The Tipperary management team really appreciate the support of the divisional managers and selectors. For all of the players who take this opportunity to represent their division and put their hand up for a place on the Tipperary Senior Hurling panel, we wish you the very best of luck also.

"Representing your division is indeed a worthy aspiration in itself, and along with the championship games already played, these divisional games will be used by the Tipperary management team to select the Tipperary senior hurling panel for 2022."

Venues have yet to decided while all divisions will wear the colours of their divisional champions while the competition will be run on a league basis (2 points for a win, 1 for a draw), with the winning division, having amassed the most points at the end of the 3 weekends.

Mid Tipperary Management: Eamonn Corcoran (JK Brackens), Noel Morris (Loughmore Castleiney), Gary Mernagh (Thurles Sarsfields).

South Tipperary Management: Kenneth Browne (Killenaule), Sean O'Regan (Mullinahone), Brendan Cagney (St Marys).

North Tipperary Management: Willie Ryan (Toomevara), Seamus Hennessy (Kilruane).

West Tipperary Management: Brendan Bonnar (Cashel), Will Ryan (Clonoulty), Brian Leamy (Golden) Ger O'Neill (Cappawhite).

Tipperary Community Games: Powerstown swimmers are once again best overall

'Great opportunity,' music events resume at Templeneiry Church in Bansha this month

Great news!

Revealed: Lidl Ireland to open its brand-new store in Tipperary

Great news!

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media