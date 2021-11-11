Miller Shield to be restored as Bonnar looks for talent

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar is restoring the MIller Shield divisional competition in his search for players for his first year in charge.

Some 80 players from all four divisions will face off over three consecutive weekends which will throw-in from the 20th of November with all games open to the public.

Bonnar has been vocal in his assertions that he will scour the length and breath of the county when looking to assemble his panel and this idea should garner great interest from the Tipperary hurling supporters.

Management teams from the divisions have been assembled and will have the job of putting out hurlers with potential to make the step up for Tipperary, while also looking to gain some divisional pride too.

Speaking about the running of the competition, Bonnar said it was a great opportunity to see talent from across the county competing against one another.

He said; "The Tipperary management team really appreciate the support of the divisional managers and selectors. For all of the players who take this opportunity to represent their division and put their hand up for a place on the Tipperary Senior Hurling panel, we wish you the very best of luck also.

"Representing your division is indeed a worthy aspiration in itself, and along with the championship games already played, these divisional games will be used by the Tipperary management team to select the Tipperary senior hurling panel for 2022."

Venues have yet to decided while all divisions will wear the colours of their divisional champions while the competition will be run on a league basis (2 points for a win, 1 for a draw), with the winning division, having amassed the most points at the end of the 3 weekends.

Mid Tipperary Management: Eamonn Corcoran (JK Brackens), Noel Morris (Loughmore Castleiney), Gary Mernagh (Thurles Sarsfields).

South Tipperary Management: Kenneth Browne (Killenaule), Sean O'Regan (Mullinahone), Brendan Cagney (St Marys).

North Tipperary Management: Willie Ryan (Toomevara), Seamus Hennessy (Kilruane).

West Tipperary Management: Brendan Bonnar (Cashel), Will Ryan (Clonoulty), Brian Leamy (Golden) Ger O'Neill (Cappawhite).