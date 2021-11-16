BREAKING: Earthquake near Ireland detected overnight

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
There was a 3.1 earthquake in Scotland overnight, according to weatherman Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "You can see it was picked up by the Irish National Seismic Network Spectrograms just before 2am."
Check out his post below:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.