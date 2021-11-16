Tipperary parents are invited to attend Ceremony of Remembrance

University Maternity Hospital Limerick will host its annual Ceremony of Remembrance virtually this year, in a live stream from the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick, on Sunday November 21, at 5pm.

The ceremony acknowledges pregnancies that were lost, and the babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.

Fr Des McAuliffe will lead the service, which can be viewed live at the following link: www.ourladyoftherosaryparishlimerick.ie/web-cam/

For those unable to view the ceremony at that time, the service will be recorded, and subsequently posted to the parish website.

Marie Hunt, clinical midwife specialist bereavement and loss, UMHL, said that the ceremony was for all bereaved families and not only those who had experienced a loss more recently.

“Throughout the pandemic we have had to deliver our services differently, and this virtual service of remembrance is another example of this. We encourage all families in the Mid West who have experienced such a devastating loss to join with us in the company of a family member for the online ceremony.We will remember all babies and the families who grieve them in a special way on the day,” she said.