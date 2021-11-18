Search

18/11/2021

Tipperary businesses be hit by unfair additional charges according to Tipperary TD

Tipperary businesses be hit by unfair additional charges according to Tipperary TD

Reporter:

Reporter

Jackie Cahill TD has accused some energy companies of making a mockery of the concept of fixed-price contracts for businesses.

Fianna Fáil deputy Cahill told the Dáil he’s been contacted by multiple companies who’ve seen their fixed-price bills hit with, so called, Additional Market Charges in recent months.

The Government has referred the matter to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to assess its legality.

Deputy Cahill described what the charges mean for one Thurles based business which has been on the receiving end of these charges.

“At this time of year, their electrical bill for two months of usage would normally be around €1200-€1300 including VAT.

“In their most recent bill, their energy usage came to €1,035 excluding VAT. But on top of that, the energy provider has included in their bill an Additional Market Charge of €975 for the two months.

“So this small business owner, already trying their best to manage overheads, has seen their energy usage, before VAT, practically double.”

Shopfront upgrade grants funding increased and deadline extended for Tipperary businesses

UPDATE: Hayes Hotel 'will remain closed until next Wednesday' due to Covid-19 outbreak

Take note!

'Marginal change' in behaviour could bring Covid-19 'back under control'

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media