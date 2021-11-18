Squads announced for Miller Shield clashes this weekend

Cian Darcy of Kilruane MacDonaghs has been named at midfield for the North Tipperary team.
The squads have been revealed for this weekend's eagerly awaited Miller Shield divisional competition. See full list of panels and starting teams below.
North Tipperary will take on South Tipperary in the first game which is fixed for Saturday morning in Holycross at 11.00, while Mid Tipperary and West Tipperary face off in Littleton on Saturday afternoon at 1.00.
