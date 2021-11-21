Tipperary brass band is looking for instruments hidden in your attic
Nenagh Ormond Brass Band has launched a musical instrument appeal.
The band would be grateful for any donations of brass instruments that may be hidden away in attics or under the stairs.
If you have an instrument you would like to donate, phone 086-8185131 .
