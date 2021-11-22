Thurles student helps Wexford Youths to FAI Women's Cup victory

Presentation Thurles student Aoibheann Clancy, left, and Ellen Molloy celebrate with the cup after the 2021 FAI Women's Cup Final between Wexford Youths and Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium last night.
Presentation Thurles student Aoibheann Clancy was the toast of the south-east last night after playing a key role in Wexford Youths victory over Shelbourne in the FAI Women's Cup final in Tallaght Stadium, Dublin.
Clancy impressed throughout the game in a 3-1 win, commanding her area in midfield in an impressive performance that will have impressed Ireland manager Vera Pauw.
Wexford Youths impressed all over the pitch in a brilliant win and along with Clancy, Kilkenny youngters Ellen Molloy was on top form, as she was heavily involved in Lynn Marie Grant’s opener and then produced the moment of the match to tee up Kylie Murphy, after Ciara Grant had brought Shelbourne level.
fter a tight first half at Tallaght Stadium, in front of a crowd which was officially listed as a cup final record of 3,053, the sides were level at 1-1, but Wexford turned the screw in the second half, a clever goal from Kylie Murphy restoring their lead and then a stunning long-distance strike from Edel Kennedy on 74 minutes leaving Shelbourne with no way back.
But 18-year old showed real maturity in a pivotal position at the heart of a midfield four throughout the game, and has taken to this level like a fish to water and is one to look out for in the next few years.
