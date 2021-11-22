Possible Water Supply Disruption in Ballycurrane
Irish Water has alerted customers in Cabra, Ballycurrane, that works today may disrupt the water supply.
Mains flushing is scheduled until 2pm, today, November 22.
The areas surrounding Cabra may also be affected.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
