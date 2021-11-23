New funding announced by the Tipperary Town Revialisation Taskforce

Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force has announced new funding approved for an enhanced design of “the Plan” for the town.

The funding of €17,650 is to be provided by South Tipperary Development Company under the Rural Development Programme / LEADER Programme.

Applegreen, located on Limerick Road in Tipperary Town, is to match the funding.

According to the Tipperary Town Revitalisation website, the funds are to carry out a local consultation by Drake Hourigan Architects.

The group hopes to develop a plan for recreational space, repairs to the bandstand, and biodiversity measures in line with the National Pollinator Plan.

They also hope to replace the outdoor furniture and install new lighting.

The project is being run by Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, West End Residents Committee, Light Up The Plan Committee, Tipperary Tidy Towns and Tipperary County Council.

The Plan is a document due for publication in 2022 that will outline how Tipperary Town will be developed over the next 15 years.

The Plan is the result of extensive consultation with community stakeholders.

The consultation period is due to be complete by the end of this month.