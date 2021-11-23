Search

23 Nov 2021

Large funding allowance confirmed for Tipp Town revitalisation project

A large infusion of funding totalling €17,650 has been approved by South Tipperary Development Company under the Rural Development Programme / LEADER Programme.

Work is set to commence on an enhanced design for ‘The Plan’ in Tipperary Town, as the project is being led by the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force in collaboration with the West End Residents Committee, Light Up The Plan Committee, Tipperary Tidy Towns and Tipperary County Council. 

Applegreen (Limerick Road, Tipperary Town) are providing the matching funding towards the project that will see Drake Hourigan Architects engaged to carry out a local consultation and put forward a new design for an enhanced civic and recreational space that will include repairs to, and enhancement of the bandstand, new lighting, new outdoor furniture and other features along with new planting areas and biodiversity measures in keeping with the National Pollinator Plan. 

Local resident and Light Up The Plan member Mary Margaret Ryan said that ‘The Plan’ has been an important amenity in the town for decades and a wonderful space for events in particular.

"I want to acknowledge the wonderful work that the West End Residents Daisy O ‘Dwyer, Michael Collins and Joanie Buckley have done over the years in the upkeep of the area along with George O’Neill and Gerry Crowe from Tipperary Tidy Towns, and we as a committee look forward to working with them on this project along with the Task Force," she said.

Michael Begley, Manager of Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force said that the project was one of many improvement projects that features in their Draft Strategy and Action Plan that is currently out for consultation until the end of November, and he thanked South Tipperary Development Company for their financial support, along with Applegeen who have made a generous contribution to the project.

The enhanced design that will be provided by Drake Hourigan Architects will underpin a further application for capital funding to implement the agreed works and redevelop the area in 2022. 

