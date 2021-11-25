Tipperary Community Games cross-country medals get spread widely

The Boherlahan Dualla group of competitors whose points ensured that the area retained the Mary Doyle Memorial Shield
The following are the results of the recent Community Games cross country races.
600m Girls u12: 1 Aoife O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 2 Caoimhe Bourke, Newport, 3 Sophie Moynihan, Boherlahan, 4 Eadaoin Duffy Powerstown Lisronagh, 5 Leah O’Connell, Boherlahan, 6 Niamh Buckeridge, Newport.
Boys u12 1: Oisin Kennedy, Newport, 2 Darragh Healy, Newport, 3 Albert Maher, Boherlahan, 4 Sean Sheehan, Moycarkey Borris, 5 Adam Hayde, Cashel Rosegreen, 6 Niall Quirke, Boherlahan.
800m Girls u14: 1 Alanah Spillane, Moyne, 2 Emma Brennan, Powerstown, 3 Emily Mills, Holycross, 4 Elizabeth Tye, Ballingarry, 5 Clodagh Grimes, Newport, 6 Ava Palmer, Newport.
Boys U14: 1 Harry Sheppard, Moycarkey Borris, 2 Conor Hayes New Inn, 3 Eoin Kennedy, Boherlahan.
1,200m U13 Mixed team of 10: (Girls) 1 Leah Berry, Newport, 2 Ruth O’Connell, Boherlahan, 3 Leah Molloy, Newport, 4 Ruth Phelan, Moyne, 5 Ruby Maher, Boherlahan.
1,200m U13 Mixed team of 10: (Boys) 1 Conor O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 2 Conor Kiely, Newport, 3 Mel Ryan, Boherlahan, 4 Fionn Ivors, Ballingarry, 5 Cian Campion, Holycross.
Congratulations to all qualifiers. Thank you to Thurles Crokes for use of their facilities, to coordinator Marie Corbett and to all volunteers who assisted with the event.
NATIONAL FINALS
Best of luck to the teams at the National Finals on this Sunday, November 27.
