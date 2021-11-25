Search

25 Nov 2021

South Tipperary parents invited to Waterford Institute of Technology online event

Parents’ Event will help parents and guardians help students get off to a flying start. Pictured are WIT students on the Cork Road campus.

Parents of Leaving Certificate students in South Tipperary are being invited to an online event hosted by Waterford Institute of Technology. 

The event will be held online on Wednesday, December 1, at 6:30pm.

The one-hour event is being held to support parents of students starting or interested in college in Autumn 2022. 

Parents will have the opportunity to get answers to common queries and concerns and learn about courses, the CAO process and student support.  

According to WIT, one in four of school leavers from South Tipperary moving on to college in 2020 went to WIT.  

Schools' liaison & Outreach Officer at WIT, Claire Holden, encourages parents to get involved and support students in choosing their courses. 

"Choosing the next steps after school is both exciting and challenging. Applicants can choose ten courses at Level eight and another ten at Levels 7 and 6, so it is vital they get their order of preference right, so they're happy with the college place they get offered next year."

It's important that people start thinking about courses and colleges in plenty of time. We hope that this event will empower parents across South Tipperary to help with research into likes and interests in December and be well prepared for the WIT open days in January, where they can come along and ask more specific questions about courses" said Ms Holden. 

Marketing & Outreach Officer at WIT, Jess Lawton, says that if parents have concerns, the online event will help them find answers. 

"The Parents' Event, which follows College Awareness Week, will guide parents and guardians of Leaving Cert students who have an interest in applying to college through the CAO. As well as outlining the CAO process, we will also have people on hand to talk about the supports that WIT has for our students," said Ms Lawton. 

The CAO online application facility for 2022 entry opened on November 5, and CAO applicants have until February 1 to start their application. 

Applicants have until July 1 to list course choices in order of preference.

