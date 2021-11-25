Tipperary clubs gear up for 2020 Munster finals this weekend

Two Tipperary clubs are set to contest the Munster Club Camogie Finals of 2020 this weekend, after the games were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Drom & Inch will have to mute their county final winning celebrations from last weekend in order to prepare for their participation in the Munster decider where they will take on Clare champions Inagh Kilnamona on Sunday.

The narrow victory over Clonoulty Rossmore last weekend will be a big advantage for Drom, as they will come into the game full of confidence, and while it is an unusual position for them to be in, they will be eager to land another Munster title.

Speaking at the launch of the AIB GAA and Camogie Club Championships, Drom & Inch’s Anne Eviston said they’re enjoying the busy schedule.

“That’s why you play the game. Youu play to play matches.

“Training is grand and all but there’s nothing like game-day I suppose.

“We want to be playing over the winter, we want to be down in the muck.

“We have our chance and we really want to take it.”

Meanwhile, Thurles Sarsfields will finally get to line out in the Intermediate decider after coming up to the senior ranks last year, with a clash against Gailltir of Waterford to look forward to on Saturday.