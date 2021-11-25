Miller Shield Round Two fixtures and panels confirmed

Johnny Ryan of Arravale Rovers will represent the West selection again this Saturday.
Following on from two highly competitive Round 1 games played last weekend, the fixture details for this weekends Round 2 games have been confirmed and will see a double header this Saturday November 27th in Clonoulty.
At 11am the two Round 1 winners, North Tipperary and West Tipperary take to the field with both sides looking to keep their winning run going. Then at 1pm Mid Tipperary and South Tipperary will face each other and following both sides losses last weekend, all involved will be looking to get their first points of the tournament.
Once again there will be no set admission fee into the games, but Tipperary GAA are asking supporters attending the games to make a donation to Scoil Chormaic.
There will be staff members and volunteers representing the school at the entry points to the venue who will be delighted to accept whatever supporters can donate.
Despite being short a number of players through injury, illness and club commitments, the various selection teams have named strong sides for what are expected to be highly competitive and very entertaining games. Panels below
The vaccine has only been approved in a small number of countries for children aged five to 11 including Israel, Canada and the United States.
Clonmel Commercials’ Colman Kennedy is challenged by Loughmore’s Noel McGrath during the county senior football championship final. Picture: Michael Boland
Booking through the Source Arts Centre Box Office on 0504 90204 or via email: boxoffice@sourcearts.ie Group rates may apply
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.