Favourable Munster draw for Tipperary footballers confirmed

Tipperary have received a very attractive draw in next year's Munster championship after it was today confirmed that they will face Waterford in the Munster quarter-final.
A route to another Munster final could be on the cards as Tipperary will then play the winners of Clare and Limerick in the second quarter-final, and avoid the big two in Kerry and Cork who have been drawn to face each other in the semi-final.
Dates, times, and venues have yet to be made.
Tipperary SHC: Loughmore are half way there, but Sars' stand in their way....again
FBD Insurance county senior hurling final replay
Loughmore's Evan Sweeney is challenged by Seosamh Ryan of Thurles Sarsfields during the drawn FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship final. Picture: Eamonn McGee
