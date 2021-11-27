Search

27 Nov 2021

Favourable Munster draw for Tipperary footballers confirmed

Favourable Munster draw for Tipperary footballers confirmed

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary have received a very attractive draw in next year's Munster championship after it was today confirmed that they will face Waterford in the Munster quarter-final.

A route to another Munster final could be on the cards as Tipperary will then play the winners of Clare and Limerick in the second quarter-final, and avoid the big two in Kerry and Cork who have been drawn to face each other in the semi-final.

Dates, times, and venues have yet to be made.

