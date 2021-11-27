South Tipp too strong for weakened Mid Tipp team

South Tipperary 2-17

Mid Tipperary 1-16

South Tipperary bounced back from their opening round humbling last weekend to record a hard fought and much deserved victory over a weakened Mid Tipperary team in the second round of the Miller Shield divisional competition in Clonoulty earlier this afternoon.

This was a much improved effort from South Tipperary and they looked the hungrier team throughout and with some positional changes from the loss to the North last weekend, they reaped the rewards with Dylan Walsh's first half goals giving them a nice cushion throughout the second half.

Mid Tipp had started the game strongly with Darragh Woods goal inside the first eight minutes giving them an early 1-3 to 0-1 lead, but Walsh raised a green flag for the South quickly in response to prevent the Mid tails from getting up.

Playing with the aid of the stiff wind present in the first half, Mid Tipp led by three at the water break, but the South were starting to get into their game plan, with a sweeper deployed from the off giving them a solid platform at the back, and they managed to keep well within touching distance by half-time with an excellently taken second goal from Ballingarry man Walsh keeping them close, trailing 1-11 to 2-6.

They were doing all the hurling in the second half, and with Ciaran O'Dwyer's long range free taking impressive, they slotted over six points in succession during the third quarter which gave them a five-point cushion which they would ease home in the last 15 minutes.

There were solid performers througout the field for South Tipperary, with Sean Curran impressing at midfield, along with Dylan Walsh, Ciaran O'Dwyer, and Conor Whelan, who added a significant physical presence at centre-back.

The Mid team were well aided once again by Darragh Woods who played particularly well in the first half, while Shane Doyle and Diarmuid Ryan hurled well for periods also.

Scorers:

Mid Tipperary: Darragh Woods (1-7, 0-4f); Ronan Teehan (0-2, 0-1f); Cian O'Dwyer 0-2; Max Hackett, Podge Campion, Andrew Ormonde, Jack Butler, Brian Maher 0-1 each.

South Tipperary: Dylan Walsh (2-3, 0-2f); Ciaran O'Dwyer 0-6f; Sean Curran, Eoin O'Dwyer 0-2 each, Conor Whelan, Aaron Dunne, Martin Kehoe, Mikey Whelan 0-1 each.

Teams:

Mid Tipperary: Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch); Podge Campion (Drom & Inch), Diarmuid Ryan (Clonakenny), Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane); Martin Barnaville (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), Tom Hayes (Moycarkey Borris), Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane); Max Hackett (Moycarkey Borris), Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane); Shane Doyle (JK Brackens), Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny), Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Brackens); Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill), Ronan Teehan (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), Andrew Ormonde (JK Brackens).

Subs: Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris); Jack Butler (Upperchurch Drombane); Keane Hayes (Gortnahoe-Glengoole); Fionn Cleary (Gortnahoe-Glengoole); Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey Borris); Brian Maher (Gortnahoe-Glengoole).

South Tipperary: Enda Dunphy (St Marys); Billy Murphy (Carrick Swans), Scott Hogan (Mullinahone), Colin Shelly (Mullinahone); Eoin Fennelly (Mullinahone), Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins), Ciaran O’Dwyer (Killenaule); Sean Curran (Mullinahone), Mikey Whelan (Carrick Davins); Jack Shelly (Mullinahone), Eoin O'Dwyer (Mullinahone), Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone); Aaron Dunne (Carrick Swans), Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry), Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone).

Subs: Ciaran Lonergan (Carrick Swans); Joe Gunn (St Marys); Michael Murphy (St Mary's).

Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines).