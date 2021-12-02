Athletics at St Mary's Newport

Josh Devlin and Clodagh Donohoe from St Mary's Secondary School in Newport
The all Ireland schools combined events were held in Athlone indoor arena last weekend, where we had two athletes competing.
Congrats to Clodagh Donohoe on a PB with 2463 points and 7th at the nationals.
Congrats to Josh Devlin in his first-ever combined event competition and making it to nationals coming in 9th place.
From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.
Micheál Maher, Yenna Hayes, Powerstown; Anna Movchan, Cashel, silver; Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown, gold; and Tadhg Buckley, Powerstown, with Community Games national president Gerry McGuinness.
