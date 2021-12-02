Search

02 Dec 2021

Athletics at St Mary's Newport

Josh Devlin and Clodagh Donohoe from St Mary's Secondary School in Newport

Reporter:

Reporter

The all Ireland schools combined events were held in Athlone indoor arena last weekend, where we had two athletes competing.
Congrats to Clodagh Donohoe on a PB with 2463 points and 7th at the nationals.

Congrats to Josh Devlin in his first-ever combined event competition and making it to nationals coming in 9th place.

