SciFest award at Coláiste Mhuire Thurles

Pictured from left to right - Ms Lorna Byrne, E.N.E.R.G.Y Programme Coordinator, Katelyn Ryan, Kayleigh Cronin and Ms Clare Wallace, Deputy Principal.
Well done to Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed senior students Kayleigh Cronin and Kaitlyn Ryan who represented CMCO in the SciFest4STEM National Final 2021 with their well-being, STEM project entitled ‘Give Me That Energy’ last weekend. The girls created an app based on the schools well-being programme called E.N.E.R.G.Y.
From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.
