PREVIEW: Final round Miller Shield panels revealed

The third and final round of the Miller Shield concludes this Saturday December 4th and once again all proceeds will go to Scoil Chormaic in Cashel.

All four management teams will be hoping to finish the tournament in style and with a number of possible outright winners, both games are sure to be played at a very competitive tempo.

The first game of the day will throw in at 11am in Boherlahan where Mid Tipperary captained by Cathal Barrett will be aiming to record their first points of the tournament against a North Tipperary side lead by Kiladangan's James Quigley, who will be looking to record their second win of the tournament. Panels listed below

The second game of the day will take place in Cashel at 1pm, and here Dillon Quirkes West Tipperary will be going for three wins out of three against South Tipperary who will be captained by Ciarán O'Dwyer.