The Great Fires of Clonmel as town experiences several incidents last Saturday

The car fire which occurred in Clonmel last Saturday.
Clonmel experienced two serious incidents of fire around the town in the space of 24 hours last Saturday as a car went up in flames early in the day before a haybarn sparked up later that night.
The car fire occurred near the Poppyfields Retail Park, as the engine went up in flames on a busy road at around 3pm, but the Clonmel Fire Service were quickly on scene to extinguish the blaze.
A very busy day today as Clonmel Fire crews attend a large haybarn fire pic.twitter.com/Lw1PPfVRfs— Tipperary Fire (@TipperaryFire) December 4, 2021
Later than night, the second fire was reported outside the town as a large haybarn went up in flames, but once again the fire services were quick to respond and got the flames under control. Luckily, nobody was harmed in the two incidents.
Clonmel Fire Service are in attendance at a car fire in the pippyfields please avoid the area at this time, @PureRadioTipp @TipperaryCoCo pic.twitter.com/DkggYBTq1L— Tipperary Fire (@TipperaryFire) December 4, 2021
BREAKING: Status Red Weather Warnings issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.