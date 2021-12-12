Rugby star, Dorothy Wall returns to the Presentation Thurles

Rugby Star & Past Pupil Dorothy Wall with School Principal Trish O'Callaghan
We were delighted to welcome back our past pupil and Irish International Rugby star, Dorothy Wall, to our school last week.
Dorothy was greeted with a Guard of Honour of some of our 1st Years, and she spoke of her time here in Pres Thurles as a boarder, her radiography course in UCD and playing as a flanker for Ireland.
Huge thanks to Dorothy for dropping in – it is always lovely to welcome back our past pupils.
*From School Days in the Tipperary Star
