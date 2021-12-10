Students at the Ursuline prepare for Christmas

Christmas in the UCT Library

School Librarian Ms Doherty has a very committed and hardworking team of TY helpers who took it upon themselves to give the Ursuline School Library a festive facelift.

They built a tree of books and decorated it with baubles, lights and tinsel. They hung lights, made origami snowflakes and generally gave the library a warm, glowing ‘literary’ Christmas feel.

Well done to Katie and Hannah O’Mahoney, Jeanne Pannetier, Ellen Cass, Molly Lowry, Rachel Regan and Sarah Gleeson for their goodwill, their great decorative abilities and the Christmas cheer they’ve brought to the School.

Filming the Christmas Carol Service

The Star Systems team were in the Ursuline on Friday, December 3, to film the Christmas Carol Service 2021. It involved a wide range of students across a number of different musical disciplines – jazz, traditional Irish, Orchestra, Choral singing and dance.

The students, from First Year to Sixth Year, had been rehearsing for a number of weeks in preparation for the recording. Students performed in a number of locations around the Ursuline – in the Covent Chapel, the main School Reception area, the Nun’s Garden and the Prayer Room and adherence to public safety were paramount at all times.

The Carol Service, which is always a lovely, festive occasion, will be shown in School just before the Christmas holidays and parents and students will be able to access it online at home as well.

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.