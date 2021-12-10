Search

10 Dec 2021

Rollerskating trip at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Rollerskating trip at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Rollerskating trip at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Reporter:

Reporter

By Joshua Kelly

On Thursday 2nd December, TY students from St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh went rollerskating in RollerJam, Limerick. It was safe to say it was a high-octane sport, with the majority of us Irish students falling over left, right and centre, while the international students rolled circles around us.


Two other lads and I couldn't quite get the hang of it but managed to get around somewhat faster than snail-speed. However, it's fair to say balance and movement are not my focal points. Both teachers, Ms Gorey and Ms Cahill, got in on the action, and while both fell over once, both did so in good spirits. 

Many flags were on display around the rink, including; the Irish Union Jack, Columbian, Estonian, Italian, French, Polish, American and German.

The roller skates were something else entirely, coming halfway up your shin and with the longest laces I've ever seen. 


As our time in the rink came to a close, we participated in a few final moves such as; holding hands, going around in circles or racing down to the bottom of the rink, and it was funny to see some of the performances.


 When it was time to get off the rink, I don't think I've ever felt such relief; for us, it was fun; you felt like you had to watch your back with these odd contraptions on your feet. We eventually left, got on the bus, and journeyed on to Spanish point, set to take on the next part of the day. 

From School Days in the Tipperary Star. 

Tom Kiely: Tipperary’s and Ireland’s Greatest Champion for Thurles

Dr Kevin McCarthy gives an illustrated talk on Tom Kiely at The Source Arts Centre

The late Judge Moloney, Thurles - An Appreciation

Almost 30 towns to benefit from funding of €2.6million to revitalise town centres

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media