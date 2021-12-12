Award winning Tipperary film maker publishes book on his life with autism
Award winning Nenagh documentary film maker Nicholas Ryan-Purcell is set to release his first book.
Nicholas has penned Anything Is Possible - Learning To Live With My Autism, which will be published this Thursday and will be on sale in local bookstores.
His film This is Nicholas - Living with Autism, was shown in cinemas in Ireland and abroad, while his his film Gordon Lord Byron won international film accolades.
“This 229-page book has been a labour of love since February. I chose to write a book because no social gatherings were permitted during lockdown and I decided to challenge myself with writing a book.
"I am fortunate to have had a very good editor, Mary Cahalan, from Ballingarry, Nenagh, a TEFL teacher for 40 years until retirement.
"This is a non-fiction story about the determination by family and influential people to help me overcome obstacles and show me that anything is possible,” he said ahead of the launch.
