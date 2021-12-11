Transition Year Driving Experience at St Mary's Newport
Our TY students had their first driving experience on the 1st and 2nd of December. The students had the opportunity to drive a car with a driving instructor; they learnt how to change a tyre and experienced what it was like to drive under the influence using specialised goggles.
The students also had a workshop in the computer room where they tested their reaction time behind the wheel and also looked at the cost of insurance for new drivers, and prepared for the driver theory test.
A big thank you to Drivers Ed Ireland for such an informative and fun experience.
From School Days in the Tipperary Star.
