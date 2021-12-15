Search

Tipperary's last Drive-In Bingo before Christmas on Saturday, December 18

Drive-In Bingo will be this Saturday, December 18, again at Cantwells Electrical Engineering Ltd. Yard, Via Mary Willies, E41 C4V8

Drive In Bingo
Gortnahoe Hall Committee were delighted with the huge support they got at last Saturday’s Drive In Bingo. There was great support from the parish and from many other different counties.
The big payout of money and prizes is a huge attraction.

The Drive-In Bingo is in aid of the new playschool which is being built at the Hall in Gortnahoe.
We hope to get more support from the Parish and also support from surrounding area.

Gates open at 1 pm for a 2:30pm start. There will be over €3,500 in prize money which includes €500 for one special game.
There will also be a raffle for many Cash prizes on the day.

This is your last opportunity before Christmas to enjoy a wonderful atmosphere and day out.
Looking forward to your support.

