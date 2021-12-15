Tipperary's last Drive-In Bingo before Christmas on Saturday, December 18

Drive-In Bingo will be this Saturday, December 18, again at Cantwells Electrical Engineering Ltd. Yard, Via Mary Willies, E41 C4V8
Drive In Bingo
Gortnahoe Hall Committee were delighted with the huge support they got at last Saturday’s Drive In Bingo. There was great support from the parish and from many other different counties.
The big payout of money and prizes is a huge attraction.
Our next Drive-In Bingo will be this Saturday, December 18, again at Cantwells Electrical Engineering Ltd. Yard, Via Mary Willies, E41 C4V8.
The Drive-In Bingo is in aid of the new playschool which is being built at the Hall in Gortnahoe.
We hope to get more support from the Parish and also support from surrounding area.
Gates open at 1 pm for a 2:30pm start. There will be over €3,500 in prize money which includes €500 for one special game.
There will also be a raffle for many Cash prizes on the day.
This is your last opportunity before Christmas to enjoy a wonderful atmosphere and day out.
Looking forward to your support.
Drive-In Bingo will be this Saturday, December 18, again at Cantwells Electrical Engineering Ltd. Yard, Via Mary Willies, E41 C4V8
Christmas delight: one of the tractors that took part in last year's Christmas Tractors for Nenagh charity run
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.