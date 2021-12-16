St Mary's Newport host Christmas Carol and Jumper Day in aid of Jigsaw

Students at St May's Newport on their Christmas Jumper Dar
On the December 10, St Mary’s Secondary School Newport celebrated their Christmas festivities.
We had our annual carol service at 10:30am, which included readings, instrumentals and songs.
A special thanks to Mr Carew and Ms O’Meara for organising the virtual concert.
Our annual Christmas Jumper Day also took place, and Prizes were awarded to three junior students, two senior students and a teacher. The prizes included chocolate and a Trócaire gift donation for each winner. The sixth years had a Christmas concert at break time, and three sixth year students were given selection boxes.
Over €1000 was raised in aid of Jigsaw. Congratulations to everyone involved.
Written by Emma Wright 6th year student council
From School Days in the Tipperary Star
Grange increased by a very impressive 17 marks to 326 and to come second in the South Tipperary A category which includes 16 other villages.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.