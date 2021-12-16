Search

16 Dec 2021

St Mary's Newport host Christmas Carol and Jumper Day in aid of Jigsaw

St Mary's Newport host Christmas Carol and Jumper Day in aid of Jigsaw

Students at St May's Newport on their Christmas Jumper Day

On the December 10, St Mary’s Secondary School Newport celebrated their Christmas festivities.

We had our annual carol service at 10:30am, which included readings, instrumentals and songs.

A special thanks to Mr Carew and Ms O’Meara for organising the virtual concert.

Our annual Christmas Jumper Day also took place, and Prizes were awarded to three junior students, two senior students and a teacher. The prizes included chocolate and a Trócaire gift donation for each winner. The sixth years had a Christmas concert at break time, and three sixth year students were given selection boxes.

Over €1000 was raised in aid of Jigsaw. Congratulations to everyone involved.

Written by Emma Wright 6th year student council

From School Days in the Tipperary Star 

