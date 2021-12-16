Badminton Tournament at the Thurles CBS and the Presentation

Adam O'Driscoll, Sean Brett and Liam Challen 2nd year taking part in a badminton tournament in the Presentation Convent.
A number of students from all year groups took part in a badminton tournament in the Presentation Convent on Thursday.
Ms Horan trains this group each Thursday evening in the Sports Hall. Having played the Presentation a few weeks ago, it was great for the boys to have another day out to progress and improve.
Well done to all involved and thanks to the Presentation for running the event, particularly Mr Stephen Maher from Galmoy, a past pupil who teaches in the Presentation.
From School Days in the Tipperary Star
