Search

16 Dec 2021

Badminton Tournament at the Thurles CBS and the Presentation

Badminton Tournament at the Thurles CBS and the Presentation

Adam O'Driscoll, Sean Brett and Liam Challen 2nd year taking part in a badminton tournament in the Presentation Convent.

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A number of students from all year groups took part in a badminton tournament in the Presentation Convent on Thursday.

Ms Horan trains this group each Thursday evening in the Sports Hall. Having played the Presentation a few weeks ago, it was great for the boys to have another day out to progress and improve.

Well done to all involved and thanks to the Presentation for running the event, particularly Mr Stephen Maher from Galmoy, a past pupil who teaches in the Presentation.

From School Days in the Tipperary Star

€45,000 to Develop Sensory Gardens in Roscrea and Nenagh – Lowry

Copper Beech View Day Services and Cluain Caoin to benefit

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society stages Christmas Show in Strand Theatre this weekend

Singer Derek Ryan and Santa will be special guests

Tipperary man faces jail for driving without insurance for the fourth time

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media