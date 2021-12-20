Search

20 Dec 2021

Nenagh Éire Óg Club Notes

Nenagh Éire Óg Club Notes

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

U21 Hurling

Hard luck to our U21 hurlers who lost out to Kiladangan in the North semi-final by 4 points on Sunday last. Thanks to all the players and management team for their hard work and commitment to this over the last couple of months.

Lotto

Last Monday night's lotto Jackpot was €8,200. We also held our Christmas lotto draw where extra lucky dip prizes were drawn. Results of lotto draws are on our social media platforms. We will now take a break from the lotto for two weeks over Christmas, the next lotto draw will be held on Monday 10th Jan.

AGM

The AGM was postponed from last week and will now take place in January, date to be decided.
Seasons Greetings
We wish all our members and everyone associated with Nenagh Éire Óg a happy and peaceful Christmas and every good wish for 2022.

Orla O'Dwyer honoured with sports award

Munster GAA fixtures for January confirmed

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media