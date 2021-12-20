Irish Water works scheduled for Templetuohy tomorrow
Irish Water is reporting that they are carrying out new connection works tomorrow in Templetuohy.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Pound Street and the surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled until 11am to 3pm, December 21.
A traffic management system will be in place.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
