21 Dec 2021

Transition Year Christmas Market at Templemore Secondary School

Transition Year Christmas Market at Templemore Secondary School

Sustainability - Wooden Crafts Ruth-Ava Hartigan, Aoife Bergin Cathal Ryan

TY Christmas Market

TY students held their business enterprise, Christmas Market, on Tuesday 14th of December. They set up their stands and showcased their products. Tina Mulhearne (LEO) and Paddy Cadell ‘One19’, our guest judges, had the difficult task of interviewing each group and picking the winners. Well done to all TY students.


Winners in each category were as follows;

Best Stand - Stocaí OLT

Best Interview - KSM Crewnecks

Sustainability - Wooden Crafts

Best Marketing - Seoidin Jewellery

Best sales - Our Lady’s Shorts

Best Idea - Stand and Dry

Overall Winner - Loughmore Timberman


Companies through to County Final are

Loughmore Timberman, Stand and Dry, K9 Crafts and Seoidin Jewellery.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

Local News

