Transition Year Christmas Market at Templemore Secondary School

TY Christmas Market
TY students held their business enterprise, Christmas Market, on Tuesday 14th of December. They set up their stands and showcased their products. Tina Mulhearne (LEO) and Paddy Cadell ‘One19’, our guest judges, had the difficult task of interviewing each group and picking the winners. Well done to all TY students.
Winners in each category were as follows;
Best Stand - Stocaí OLT
Best Interview - KSM Crewnecks
Sustainability - Wooden Crafts
Best Marketing - Seoidin Jewellery
Best sales - Our Lady’s Shorts
Best Idea - Stand and Dry
Overall Winner - Loughmore Timberman
Companies through to County Final are
Loughmore Timberman, Stand and Dry, K9 Crafts and Seoidin Jewellery.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
Golden Tidy Village campaign Christmas lights ceremony took place last weekend with Christmas parade and Christmas market in the local GAA Hall. All in all the promotion was a huge success
