23 Dec 2021

Tipperary woman went on shoplifting spree around Nenagh

A pre-sentencing report has been sought by Nenagh Court on a woman who went on a shoplifting spree in Nenagh.

Amy Ennis of 32 Cluain Muilleann, Nenagh, stole over €407 worth of items on November 29, 2021.

Ms Ennis pleaded to taking clothing and other items valued at more than €259 from Dunnes Stores, Annbrook, Nenagh.

She pleaded to taking toys and items worth over €92 from JKC’s, Pearse Street, Nenagh, and toiletries from Clare Street Pharmacy, Clare Street, Nenagh, valued at over €55.

Her solicitor, Liz McKever, said that all goods were recovered. She asked that a probation report be carried out on Ms Ennis.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrah adjourned the case to March 24, 2022 for a pre-sentencing probation report.

