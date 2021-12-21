Our Lady's Templemore transition year French competition

Students at Our Lady's performing Fable de la Fontaine
Congratulations to TY French students Stacey Meade, Colm Gleeson, James Grey and their teacher Ms Sinead Harding, who came second in a national TY French competition. Forty-seven schools entered the competition. In order to celebrate the 400th anniversary of French writer Jean de la Fontaine, they submitted a video where they acted out and read a French fable, “Le Corbeau et Le Renard”.
A huge thank you to all the TY students who created the set, worked in the background, and to Ms Quinlisk, Ms Cashman, Mr Burke, and Mr O’Hara for all their assistance.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
