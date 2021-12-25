Ursuline student wins Europe Direct Soapbox Public Speaking in Tipperary

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
Congratulations to Ursuline Sixth Year student Kaja Gorwa, the senior winner of the Europe Direct Soapbox Public Speaking competition run by Tipperary Libraries. Kaja is no stranger to public speaking, having competed for the Ursuline down through the years in many different competitions, including ARTiculation, the Knights of Columbanus and LCMUN.
Thurles Rotary Club's Hospice fundraiser
An iDonate page can be found by going to iDonate.ie and searching for “Thurles Rotary”
