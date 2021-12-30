Tributes paid to Tipperary woman who passes away in Norway

Tributes have been paid to Tipperary woman, Shirley Isabelle Theresa Bernadette Bottolfsen who past away in her adopted home of Bodo in Norway on Christmas eve.

Shirley, formerly Flood-Murphy, was born in Tipperary Town on February 12th 1934 and was the eldest of five children, and emigrated to Norway in 1956 where she became well known for her humanitarian and charity work over the years as she worked with the Salvation Army and the municipality, but also as a one-person fundraising group.

Her primary fundraising method was to stand for hours in the Glasshuset (glass house) covered section of the pedestrian precinct in central Bodø with a collection bucket; she also ran a summer lottery.

As of 2005 she had raised 7 million kroner which converts to over €700,000, while she was also a benefactor to a children's home in Lithuania.

She also famously delivered food to needy people's homes in Bodø six days a week, and gave Christmas gifts to the poor every year starting on 22 December.

For her volunteer and humanitarian work, she was awarded the King's Medal of Merit in silver in 2005.

She has received touching tributes from the people of Norway since her passing and has had a massive influence on the people of Bodo in her lifetime.

May she rest in peace.