Club All Stars nominations revealed

To mark another fantastic club camogie championship and celebrate the successful partnership with FBD Insurance an All-Star selection committee has selected 33 nominees for the 2021 Tipperary Camogie FBD Insurance All-Stars.
Senior champions Drom-Inch are represented with seven nominess while runners-up Clonoulty Rossmore have six. Intermediate champions Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams have three players named amongst the nominees while Junior A champions Boherlahan Dualla have two.
Junior B finalists Lorrha and Moycarkey Borris both have received one nomination, namely Clodagh McIntyre, and Caitriona Walsh.
Silvermines top scorer in their Junior B2 championship winning campaign Dearbhla Slattery is awarded for her exploits by also being named as a nominee.
In total 13 different clubs are represented across all 5 grades of Senior, Intermediate, Junior A, Junior B and Junior B2.
The nominations for the Tipperary Camogie FBD Insurance All-Star Team 2021 are listed below:
Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom-Inch), Katie McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields), Therese Shortt (Clonoulty Rossmore)
Full-back line: Aoife Butler (Thurles Sarsfields), Maria Connolly (Drom-Inch), Moira Kinane (Clonoulty Rossmore), Rosanna O’Donnell (Annacarty) Sorcha Ryan (Cashel) Maurean Ryan (Drom-Inch)
Half-backline: Julieanne Bourke (Borris-ileigh), Eimear Fogarty(Shannon Rovers), Aoife McGrath (Drom-Inch), Niamh Treacy (Drom-Inch), Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore), Mary Ryan (Moneygall)
Midfield: Mary Bourke (Drom-Inch), Cora Hennessey (Clonoulty Rossmore) Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha), Niamh Slattery (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), Mairead Teehan (Moneygall),
Half-forward line: Karin Blair (Cashel), Nicola Butler (Silvermines) Miriam Campion (Drom-Inch), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla), Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore), Caitriona Walsh (Moycarkey Borris)
Full-forward line: Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla Donasigh Kickhams), Casey Hennessey (Clonoulty Rossmore), Aoife McLoughney (Shannon Rovers) Lisa O’Connor (Boherlahan Dualla), Eva O’Dwyer (Annacarty), Dearbhla Slattery (Silvermines Juniors)
