REACTION: Rachael Blackmore documentary lauded after last night's airing

Last night's Rachael Blackmore documentary has went down a treat on social media, with people lauding the Killenaule jockey after her phenomenal success in 2021.
Blackmore's character in the behind the scenes journey to her success was spectacular to see and shows the work that she did to create this success story. See Twitter reactions below:
That was a superb watch well done to all involved. What an amazing sportsperson Rachael is and to see the way the other jockeys speak of her is fantastic. She deserves all the plaudits#RachaelBlackmore https://t.co/afEMcW67Oe— Liam Sheedy (@LiamLsheedy) December 29, 2021
Hands down the best programme RTÉ has ever aired!! ⭐️ Rachel Blackmore is a freak #RachaelBlackmore— Sinéad Fahey (@SineadFahey5) December 29, 2021
"I don't feel male or female right now, I don't feel human"— Aisling O'Reilly (@ashoreilly) December 29, 2021
Wow... just goosebumps #RachaelBlackmore
Absolutely stunning documentary that truly did justice to the inspirational story of #RachaelBlackmore. Well done @rte and all involved. https://t.co/mptny4Z39H— John Eardly (@JohnJEardly) December 29, 2021
Just class. Thank you @RTEOne & @RTEsport for that hour of magic. Sooo good to watch it all back. And some of the best ever to give their 2 pence to the programme also. #Magic #Racing #Rachel #Blackmore #ThankYou #RachaelBlackmore— michael osullivan (@Sullyclancys) December 29, 2021
Rachael Blackmore certainly is "Supersonic"— Andrew Smith (@_smithandrew_) December 29, 2021
Absolutely incredible documentary! #agrandyear #RachaelBlackmore
Another brilliant documentary from @rosswhitakertv - a phenomenal jockey, the story of @rachaelblackmor is just incredible, such a resilient, humble and talented athlete! Loved the input from Ruby, Katie and Davy - didn’t want it to end! Brilliant #RachaelBlackmore— Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) December 29, 2021
